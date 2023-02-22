South Park's Trey Parker Talks About How Serialization Changed The Show's Production Process

The chaos that goes into creating "South Park" every week has been put on display for audiences before. Viewers got to see just how much scrambling and last-minute fidgeting there was in the process of creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone in the behind-the-scenes documentary, "6 Days to Air," released in 2011.

Not long after that documentary aired on Comedy Central, Parker and Stone took their process and gave it a good snow globe shake when they introduced serialized storytelling into the animated comedy. "South Park" follows a group of young and crass friends in Colorado who have done everything from meeting Al Gore to getting involved in a black market Kentucky Fried Chicken ring. It has long been a series people could easily tune in and out of, each episode typically standing as its own story.

In "South Park" Season 18 though, Parker and Stone began carrying some stories over from episode to episode. "South Park" Season 19 doubled down on the concept, introducing multiple long-running storylines including the town of South Park itself changing as it becomes more "cultured" thanks to a Whole Foods kicking off a gentrification storm that nearly tears everything apart. In 2016, Parker revealed that introducing serialized storytelling was indeed another complicated layer to the process of putting the show together.