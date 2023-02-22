Madelyn Cline Had To Give Herself Daily Pep Talks When Filming Glass Onion

"Glass Onion" is the very definition of a star-studded cast, bringing together the likes of Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Dave Bautista. Madelyn Cline has certainly proven she has the chops to act alongside all these greats, but during filming, she had to take a step back to really focus on her craft.

When appearing on "The View," Cline spoke about her daily pep talks to calm herself down from being next to some of her idols. She said, "At first, I was nervous because obviously, I grew up watching each and every one of them as actors and admiring their work. And then on top of that, I was working with Rian [Johnson], who I'm a huge fan of, and he's also just the sweetest person, so that was some level of comfort." She went on to continue praising her co-stars and how she wanted to do justice to the part. The show's hosts had her back and told her that she's definitely a star in her own right and that there are plenty of people out there who would be star-struck to see her.

Cline's on her way to having a career as expansive as her "Glass Onion" co-stars, and up next for her is "Outer Banks" Season 3, which premieres on Netflix on February 23.