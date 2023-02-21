Sam Elliot Didn't Want 1883 To End

A lot of people were fans of "1883," and it appears that the show's cast were some of its biggest supporters. Take Sam Elliott for instance.

The actor was called upon to do a lot as Shea Brennan, an old Union Army captain who's deeply mourning his wife and daughter's deaths from smallpox just as the show begins. From waxing dramatics, to showing a wry sense of humor, to participating in fast-paced action scenes, the character demanded a lot.

Shea's own journey through the old west is a sad and complex one. In spite of his depression related to his family's deaths, he takes on the duty of acting as a Pinkerton Agent, thus guiding a wagon train filled with Tennessee natives from Texas to Oregon. He takes care of his charges as times get tough, dangerous, and deadly — all the while vowing to himself he'll see the Pacific Ocean before joining his family in the hereafter. With such a deep range of emotions to portray, it's no wonder that Elliott didn't want the experience to end.