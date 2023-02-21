Kevin Costner's Attorney Is Calling BS On Those Yellowstone Drama Rumors

The following article contains spoilers for the first half of "Yellowstone" Season 5.

What will a 6th season of "Yellowstone" look like, if it occurs at all? It's apparent that, per Deadline, the series' John Dutton (Kevin Costner)-centered years are set to come to an end. This would end the main thrust of the show but result in a new spin-off series. That's not good news if you're John, since the majority of the first half of Season 5 has centered itself around his adopted son, Jamie (Wes Bentley), being tempted into committing the ultimate filial sin by getting rid of his father permanently to clear the way for his run for governor of Montana. His adopted sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly), has her own grudge against Jamie, but her desire to murder him only seems to be mounting.

Deadline reported in February that the show was looking for a way to keep moving forward without everyone's favorite taciturn rancher, with Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey being considered for the show's new male lead to head up said spin-off. There's no word as to whether this would involve a time jump either backward or forward in the show's continuity; for all we know, McConaughey might be playing a grown-up kid of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille). But something else from Deadline's report has Kevin Costner's attorney crying foul.