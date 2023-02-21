The Last Of Us Just Had Its Game Of Thrones Starbucks Cup Moment

"Kin," the sixth episode of "The Last of Us" Season 1, features some spectacular scenery. As Ellie and Joel traverse the snowy wilderness, the camera drifts across long expanses of untouched snowy hills and massive craggy mountain ranges. And fans certainly noticed the excellent cinematography, with one Twitter user even saying that the episodes' shots were among the best on television.

But nothing is sacred on Twitter, and another fan pointed out a flaw in one of those beautiful wide shots. Apparently, some crew members of "The Last of Us" can be seen in the far bottom left of one of the episode's striking overhead shots (pictured above). It's a tiny error, but of course, on a show like "The Last of Us," nothing is tiny. This momentous occasion may even be the "Starbucks cup" moment of this otherwise spotless show.

For those who may not remember, HBO's Starbucks cup moment occurred during the highly controversial eighth season of "Game of Thrones." During a celebratory scene at Winterfell, a modern-looking coffee cup was plainly seen on the table in front of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Of course, that Starbucks moment was heralded as another indication that "Game of Thrones" had jumped the shark, whereas "The Last of Us"' error is more of a minuscule misstep in an otherwise great series. However, we digress. The good news is that other shows competing for Emmys can now breathe easy, knowing that "The Last of Us" can sometimes do wrong.