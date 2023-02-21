Here's How You Can Watch Knock At The Cabin At Home
M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" is chock-full of its ultra-popular director's typical thrills and narrative subversions, but perhaps the biggest plot twist of all regarding the movie is how it had a home release so soon after its theatrical debut. Indeed, while the Dave Bautista-led horror flick entered general theaters at the beginning of February 2023, it became available to stream from anywhere on a couple of major digital platforms less than three weeks later.
While reception towards "Knock at the Cabin" has been mixed among critics and movie aficionados alike, it's still arguably worth a watch for those that are intrigued, or even those that simply want to keep up their streak of watching every Shyamalan movie. Thankfully, the film is now streamable on-demand as part of several popular services, where it can either be rented or purchased outright. Just bear in mind — it's not the cheapest movie in the world.
Catch Knock at the Cabin on-demand
For those that want to take the plunge on "Knock at the Cabin," the stranger-danger-centric flick is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and the iTunes store. However, each of these services requires that consumers either rent or purchase a digital copy of the film for a flat fee. Across each platform, the movie costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to permanently purchase.
For those that don't want to pay up that amount of cash just to see the thriller outside of theaters, it's also coming to another streaming service as part of the basic subscription plan. Thanks to a long-running contract between Universal Pictures and Peacock, "Knock at the Cabin" is due to join the latter's line-up of movies by the end of the first half of 2023. However, a specific date for when the movie will be added is still not announced at the time of this article's publication.
Finally, there's one last option for viewers that want to watch "Knock at the Cabin" from the comfort of their couch — though it requires a bit of patience as well. If streaming the movie isn't all that ideal, the M. Night Shyamalan project is also due to receive a physical print on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD. A release date for the physical editions hasn't been announced at this time, but a bundle is already available for preorder for those looking to secure a copy.