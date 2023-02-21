Here's How You Can Watch Knock At The Cabin At Home

For those that want to take the plunge on "Knock at the Cabin," the stranger-danger-centric flick is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and the iTunes store. However, each of these services requires that consumers either rent or purchase a digital copy of the film for a flat fee. Across each platform, the movie costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to permanently purchase.

For those that don't want to pay up that amount of cash just to see the thriller outside of theaters, it's also coming to another streaming service as part of the basic subscription plan. Thanks to a long-running contract between Universal Pictures and Peacock, "Knock at the Cabin" is due to join the latter's line-up of movies by the end of the first half of 2023. However, a specific date for when the movie will be added is still not announced at the time of this article's publication.

Finally, there's one last option for viewers that want to watch "Knock at the Cabin" from the comfort of their couch — though it requires a bit of patience as well. If streaming the movie isn't all that ideal, the M. Night Shyamalan project is also due to receive a physical print on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD. A release date for the physical editions hasn't been announced at this time, but a bundle is already available for preorder for those looking to secure a copy.