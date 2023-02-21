1923's Strenuous Swimming Scenes Were Some Of The Toughest Shots Of Brandon Sklenar's Career

Over the past few years, Taylor Sheridan's incredibly popular drama series "Yellowstone" and its various spinoffs have earned a reputation as some of the most demanding and physically exhausting shows on television. To ensure that each actor can safely and accurately portray life on the Dutton ranch, the entire cast is required to go through a grueling training program called "cowboy camp" — which teaches the actors the basics of horseback riding, cattle wrangling, and other aspects of ranch work.

This intensive program has earned mixed reviews from various members of the "Yellowstone" franchise, with some — like "1923's" Julia Schlaepfer – fondly comparing the experience to summer camp, and others bemoaning the program's difficulty. Even once you're past cowboy camp, working on the actual shows themselves can still take an extreme physical toll on the actors — as was the case with "Yellowstone" actor Jefferson White, who earned permanent scars from his time spent on horseback.

In the case of "1923" star Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton, the intense swimming scenes he had to perform alongside Schlaepfer stuck out to him as the most difficult aspect of the entire show and some of the most difficult stunts of his career.