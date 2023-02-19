1923 Star Aminah Nieves Warns Viewers To Get Ready For An Emotional Season 1 Finale

This article contains spoilers for "1923" Season 1, Episode 7 — "The Rule of Five Hundred."

Unlike the tragic characters of Taylor Sheridan's first prequel, "1883," the Duttons of "1923" will return for another season. The popularity and shining stars of the series are just some of the components that have ensured the show will continue. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the Prohibition-era Duttons in charge of Yellowstone, the series depicts more harrowing events than ever before. "1923" doesn't just focus on the cattle ranchers willing to risk their lives to defend their livelihood. The emotional drama also focuses on the revolting real-life crimes committed against the Indigenous population of the time.

One of the most egregious was the church-sanctioned boarding schools whose mission was to separate Indigenous children from their families and forcibly ingratiate them into Christian society. With their culture — and in many instances, their lives — taken from them, characters such as Teonna (Aminah Nieves) shed light on this dark aspect of American history. So far viewers have watched her abuse at the hands of nuns and her eventual long-awaited escape scene. But according to Nieves, more is to come in the Season 1 finale.