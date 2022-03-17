Daniel Radcliffe Confirms What We Suspected All Along About A Potential Cursed Child Reprisal

The "Harry Potter" series began in 2001 with "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" and wrapped up in 2011 with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2," meaning that the stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, literally grew up on screen and spent about a decade playing the characters. While Radcliffe has moved on with his career and gone on to act in plenty of other projects — on film, in TV, and on stage — Harry Potter will likely always remain his most iconic and notable role.

In the years following the end of the "Harry Potter" film series, Radcliffe starred in the horror film "The Woman in Black" in 2012 and the drama film "Kill Your Darlings" in 2013, before co-starring alongside Zoe Kazan in the charming rom-com, "What If," also in 2013 (via IMDb). He has also starred in two television series, "A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories" from 2012 to 2013 and "Miracle Workers" from 2019 to 2021. His next projects include the upcoming action-comedy "The Lost City," in which he plays the film's villain, as well as "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," where he'll be playing the biopic's subject.

Despite his extensive list of post-Harry Potter roles, Radcliffe naturally still sometimes gets asked about reprising the beloved role — after all, the series remains one of the most popular film (and book) series of all time. Here's what Radcliffe had to say about reprising his character for projects such as "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."