Rocky Reviews Aren't Hindering Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's Opening Weekend Box Office

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is making a Giant-Man debut at the box office.

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially kicked off with the "Ant-Man" threequel, which features Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and the Ant-Gang finding themselves transported to the Quantum Realm. In the cosmic world beneath our world, they come across Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is set to be a major cause of tension for the Avengers as the MCU continues.

"Quantumania" is a notable departure for the "Ant-Man" franchise, as the Rudd-led films have typically been smaller in scale and consequence. Unlike previous films in the "Ant-Man" trilogy, director Peyton Reed's latest has the notable task of setting up Kang's cruelty during his major debut. Fan expectations were clearly high for Marvel's brand-new adventure, and they clearly showed up in droves during the film's opening weekend. Deadline confirms that "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to deliver a $100 million three-day opening weekend. A 4-day weekend, thanks to Presidents Day, will result in a $115 million debut. Worldwide, "Quantumania" is set to rake in an impressive $225 million.

What particularly makes these numbers exciting for Marvel Studios is that their latest's box office performance doesn't seem to be hindered by mixed reviews.