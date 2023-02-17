Robert Downey Jr. And Ironheart's Dominique Thorne Have Finally Met Thanks To Alden Ehrenreich

The upcoming "Oppenheimer" stars a who's who of Hollywood talent, including Robert Downey Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich. As it turns out, when the opportunity to join the MCU came to Ehrenreich, he turned to his co-star for advice, seeing how he played such an integral role in the franchise. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter, "I just FaceTimed him and was like, 'Is there something that I need to know before I sign on to this?' I was like, 'Is he going to say, 'Don't do it'?' I think they asked Harrison Ford before [Solo] what he would say to the next Han Solo, and he said, 'Don't do it.' But Downey didn't say that."

It's unclear what Downey told Ehrenreich, but it must've worked because he's going to star in "Ironheart." Ehrenreich returned the favor by introducing Downey to Dominique Thorne, who will keep Iron Man's legacy alive in the MCU. He went on to say, "They didn't know each other and hadn't talked yet, so I put them in contact with each other. He is so unf***ingbelievably generous and sweet and giving with his time, and he was so happy to talk to her and encourage her. So that was really nice."

Sadly, it may be a while until we see either Thorne and Ehrenreich in "Ironheart," as it sounds like Disney and Marvel Studios will push the series off from its original planned 2023 release date. For now, you can plan on seeing Ehrenreich in "Cocaine Bear," in theaters on February 24, and "Oppenheimer," in theaters on July 21.