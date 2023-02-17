Looper Unearths Which New Ant-Man 3 Cast Member Marvel Fans Are Most Excited About - Exclusive Survey

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" may be reuniting Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with one of the original Avengers in Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), but plenty of new characters join the cast alongside Earth's tiniest hero. We polled Looper readers to find out which of the new additions they're most excited for, and the results were overwhelmingly, perhaps predictably in favor of one particular newcomer.

Joining the Ant-themed lineup this time around is comedy legend Bill Murray in the role of Quantum Realm upper-cruster Lord Krylar. Elsewhere, William Jackson Harper of "The Good Place" joins our heroes as the telepathic Quaz alongside Katy M. O'Brian as the freedom fighter Jentorra (O'Brian previously portrayed Kimball in the ABC series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."). Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie, has a majorly expanded role in the film, and is now played by Kathryn Newton.

Of course, our heroes need a villain to square off against, and Jonathan Majors is here as the ultimate despot, Kang the Conqueror, appearing in his first MCU film after debuting on the Disney+ series "Loki" in 2021. A tyrannical warlord from the 31st century, Kang can harness the power of the multiverse to travel across space and time, wreaking havoc on entire timelines in his quest for the ultimate domination of all realities.

So, which of these fresh faces were our readers most hyped to see onscreen?