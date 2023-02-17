Every Batman In The Flash Trailer Explained

There's not a lot of truth to be found in show business, but one fact remains concrete: Given enough time and boiled chicken, every actor in Hollywood will eventually play Batman. It's the same principle as heat death, but with Danny Elfman writing the music.

For proof, you need only look at "The Flash," the bottom-of-the-ninth DCEU mega-blockbuster that's been teetering on the brink of actually coming out for nearly five years now. Thanks to now-familiar multiversal shenanigans, the film is rumored to feature all manner of Batman, with scuttlebutt pointing to potential cameos from the likes of George Clooney and, somehow even less believably, Christian Bale.

At the moment, however, fans can only be sure of what they've seen in the trailer (and maybe not even that, if they learned anything from "Morbius.") Let's take a look at "The Flash's" big game spot, and explore every single confirmed Batman.