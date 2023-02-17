Jay Hernandez's Magnum P.I. Role Brings His Career Full Circle Back To NBC

They say that when you love something, set it free, and if it comes back to you, then it is meant to be. "Magnum P.I." was originally a show from the 1980s that starred Tom Selleck as the eponymous main character, Thomas Magnum. As a private investigator, Magnum often operates on the periphery of the law, but his results are usually undeniable. These days, "Magnum P.I." has undergone a reboot, which first premiered in 2018 and stars Jay Hernandez as Magnum. Both iterations of this character have the same background — a former Navy SEAL who operates in Hawaii, solving a multitude of crimes and aiding in investigations.

This new "Magnum P.I." has been met with favorable responses from viewers, which is noted by the audience score of 83% across all four seasons over on Rotten Tomatoes. Hernandez himself has had an interesting career thus far, having made his first television appearance back in 1998, and from there he has appeared in movies and TV shows that straddle genres like "Nashville," "Suicide Squad," "Hostel," "Crazy/Beautiful," and "Joy Ride" — just to mention some of Hernandez's efforts. In a twist of fate though, it seems Hernandez's role in "Magnum P.I." and its move to NBC actually represents a full circle in his career.