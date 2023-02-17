Here's How You Can Watch Babylon At Home

Hollywood loves to hold a mirror up to itself, and its favorite era to look back on might be the 1920s. Those heady pre-Hays Code days captured Hollywood at its most depraved and debauched, and also marked the industry's biggest shakeup as it transitioned from silent films to talkies. That era is the subject of Oscar winner Damien Chazelle's latest film, "Babylon."

"Babylon" stars Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy, a composite of former starlets like Jeanne Eagels, Alma Rubens, Joan Crawford, and Clara Bow. LaRoy heads to Tinseltown with aspirations of being a great entertainer, and she forms a bond with Diego Calva's Manny Torres along the way. The rest of the cast is a star-studded affair, with Brad Pitt, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Spike Jonze making appearances.

The film's dazzling visuals and intricate choreography enthralled moviegoers. Soon, audiences will be able to watch "Babylon" at home.