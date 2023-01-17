The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times

During a January 2023 interview with PopBuzz, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva discussed all things "Babylon" and revealed which scene took 36 times to get right. According Robbie, the scene in question consists of her and Calva's characters, Nellie and Manny, walking and talking together outside of a party.

"[It's] the most I've ever done any take," Robbie said. "It's edited down in the movie, but it was at least two and a half minutes long. Sometimes longer, depending on how we played it, and we did it 36 times. That was the most number of takes I've ever done." Not only was it grueling for the actors, but it was also grueling for the crew members, as Robbie revealed that it was shot with a steady cam. "That's heavy," Robbie said. "We were doing the acting, but people were moving equipment."

Furthermore, Calva added that they went through that scene more times than 36 takes when taking into account how many times they rehearsed it. Plus, Calva was even familiar with the scene prior to landing the role. "That was one of the scenes in the casting," Calva said, "so I played that scene like a year before getting to do it [in the movie]."