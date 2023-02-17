Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Scores A Sizable $17.5 Million In Thursday Previews

"Avatar: The Way of Water" has dominated the box office since it came out back in December. However, with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" being the first real blockbuster of 2023, it's only appropriate that it seems poised to claim the top spot with an opening weekend gross in the neighborhood of $110 million over the long weekend domestically (Monday is President's Day, after all). "Quantumania" got off to a stellar start, taking in $17.5 million with Thursday previews beginning at 3:00 p.m.

That puts it vastly ahead of previous "Ant-Man" entries. The first film grossed $57.2 million opening weekend domestically, while the sequel took in $75.8 million stateside. The higher box office take of "Quantumania" is all the more impressive, considering it's the lowest-rated "Ant-Man" movie on Rotten Tomatoes. It currently stands at a 48% critics' rating on the website, whereas the previous two entries got 83% and 87%, respectively. Of course, "Quantumania" has been built up as being a far more significant entry in terms of its standing in the overall cinematic universe with the introduction of Kang, so it makes sense more people would seek it out sooner.

Additionally, "Quantumania" is likely being further bolstered by 3D showings, which have taken off as of late due to the success of "The Way of Water." It remains to be seen if "Quantumania" has long-lasting legs, but things certainly look good for the diminutive hero.