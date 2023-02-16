The Last Kingdom Wrap-Up Film Seven Kings Must Die Is Coming In April (& Here's What To Expect)

From the looks of it, "Seven Kings Must Die" will directly follow up on the final events of "The Last Kingdom" and aim to put a neat bow on the story of Alexander Dreymon's Uhtred of Bebbanburg. As an official synopsis obtained by Variety reads: "Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred's help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England."

Based on these early details, it seems the movie will adapt several lingering plot threads from Bernad Cornwell's 13th "The Saxon Stories" book, titled "War Lord." Presumably, this entails elements such as the great Battle of Brunanburh. Of course, "The Last Kingdom" was rarely afraid to deviate from the source material, so how much the movie's narrative conclusion mirrors that of the books remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that the film will be a relatively lean affair compared to the show, clocking in at roughly a two-hour runtime.

While seeing "The Last Kingdom" finally come to its true end may be a bittersweet moment among fans, the opportunity for one last epic go-around with the series' compelling cast of characters is reason for excitement. Fans won't have to wait much longer either, as "Seven Kings Must Die" exclusively debuts on Netflix on April 14.