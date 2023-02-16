The Final John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Has Fans Buzzing Over The Warriors Easter Egg

The final preview for Baba Yaga's return has arrived online this week, and make no mistake; John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is out to play-ay in his upcoming fourth installment. Boasting another globetrotting, gun-toting quest that will have everyone and their hitman's aunt gunning for our favorite big-screen killer, the new trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" has a lot of things going for it, but there's one particular moment in the all-new trailer that has filmgoers' attention.

For a franchise that has thrived on someone fighting their way through an eclectic group of enemies spanning a few bloody nights, it's surprising that it's taken this long to make a direct nod to the classic Walter Hill film from 1979, "The Warriors." A beloved pulpy little number, the film saw a small gang from Coney Island fight through New York City to get home after being framed for another gang leader's murder. For Mr. Wick, that would be a Tuesday.

Now, while there's no sign of a baseball gang with immensely unsettling face paint on the horizon, it took only a split second of an homage to an iconic scene from Hill's film to have fans excited even more than they previously were.