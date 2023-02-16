Paramount+ Picks Up 10M More Subscribers To Continue Its Streaming Ascent

The choice of streaming service can be quite a daunting prospect these days. With a greater move away from large television providers, the alternatives have become a growing number of different streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple+, Starz, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, and so many more. It seems like everybody has some kind of streaming service these days, which is probably best highlighted by Warhammer+, a niche television streaming service focusing on a tabletop game and its myriad of shows and movies. In other words, audiences have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to entertainment and streaming services, which tends to make gaining and keeping subscribers a tremendous uphill battle.

The ebb and flow of these services is often the subject of great scrutiny as people speculate on who will become the biggest hit next. Netflix is always one of the first companies to come to mind, mainly because they were one of the first to truly make it big and prove that streaming can be a viable option. More recently, though, what seems to affect a streamer the most is exclusive content, and Paramount+ certainly has some major draws.