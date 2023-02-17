The MCU Is Better Than The Comics For One Big Reason

Even after an incredible 15 years of entertainment, the likelihood of Marvel Studios slowing down is pretty unlikely. That franchise could do this all decade, let alone a day or two, given the material they have to work with. There are 84 years between now and the first ever Marvel comic released in 1939, and during that time, over 27,000 books were crammed with tales to astonish and amazing fantasies that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios can simply pick off the shelf whenever they feel like it (competing ownership rights permitting).

Tropes and tired storylines have become recurring issues that comic book fans have been forced to accept over the years to an almost laughable degree. Thankfully, these problems haven't found their way onto the big screen, where change actually sticks, characters truly evolve, and death matters — to the point where now, like it or not, the MCU has surpassed its source material.