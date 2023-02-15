The Office Once Cranked Out 19 Episodes In A Row Causing The Entire Cast To Catch A Cold

"The Office," the American workplace mockumentary sitcom based on the British series of the same name, is one of the most iconic shows ever to hit the small screen. Dunder Mifflin, specifically its Scranton Branch and all of its zany employees, portrayed by a stellar cast, helped propel the series forward as a powerhouse in the world of American pop culture. Arguably, the series is just as popular as it was on the air from 2005 to 2013. After all, you only run for nine seasons and rack up a whopping 201 episodes if you have a record number of viewers tuning in each week to see what the characters are up to.

When you think about just how many episodes there ended up being by the end of the show's run, it's probably surprising that the first season is just six episodes — according to producer and writer Michael Schur, this was because they weren't sure if audiences would take to the specific type of humor displayed in "The Office." But on the other end of the spectrum, Season 5 has the most episodes, with 28 total.

And as it turns out, that busy season ended up having quite an impact on the cast — they all caught a cold from the intense work schedule.