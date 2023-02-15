Penn Badgley Teases You's Series Finale (& How It's Joe's Only Logical Ending)

Warning: Contains spoilers for "You" Season 4, Part 1

The popular Netflix series "You" is currently in the midst of its fourth season, with the first half of the episodes having aired on February 9 and the second half set to air on March 9. The fourth season sees Joe (Penn Badgley) living in London, posing as a professor named Jonathan Moore. After falling into the rich person crowd, Joe wakes up after a night of partying to find his colleague dead — only, this time Joe didn't kill him, but rather is being framed. What follows over the next five episodes is Joe trying to track down the new "you" who has figured out who Joe really is — while, of course, falling for yet another woman, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

At the end of Season 4 Part 1, Joe discovers that his "you" is Rhys Montrose, a famous author known for his writing about growing up in poverty and who is now running for mayor. As it turns out Rhys is the "eat the rich" killer who initially framed Joe before killing a handful of the other rich friends.

Fans are certainly curious where the rest of Season 4 is headed, but are also curious about where Joe will end up at the end of the full series — after all, Badgley recently said in an interview that he sees the show ending with Season 5. Plus, in another recent interview, he even teased what Joe's ending might be like — here's what the actor has to say about the potential ending of "You."