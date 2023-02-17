Essalieyan Is The Biggest, Baddest Fantasy Series You've Never Heard Of (& It's Ripe For Adaptation)

What do people look for in a fantasy series? Some readers might be drawn toward "The Lord of the Rings" brand of storytelling, which follows unlikely heroes as they set out to stop a Dark Lord from throwing a massive apocalyptic hissy fit. However, other readers prefer the political intrigue and human conflict of "A Song of Ice and Fire," which is more grounded and shrouded in moral ambiguity. At the end of the day, it's all good, but it's extra sweet when a series combines all of these elements into one tasty treat.

Unfortunately, some of the best fantasy sagas don't receive the recognition they deserve. The series mentioned above have sold millions of copies and spawned their own movies and TV shows — and deservedly so. However, Michelle West's "Essalieyan" saga has also been transporting readers to mystical lands for decades, but her efforts have been largely unnoticed by pop culture connoisseurs outside of her diehard fanbase. That's not right at all, and it's about time West caught a huge break.

"Essalieyan" deserves to be held in the same esteem as "Lord of the Rings," "A Song of Ice and Fire," "The Wheel of Time," and "The Riftwar Cycle" when it comes to the truly mighty fantasy sagas out there. Furthermore, streaming services, TV networks, and film studios that want to find the next hit fantasy adaptation should consider optioning this one ASAP, as "Essalieyan" is a concoction of everything that makes the genre great.