Jennifer Coolidge Urged David Harbour To Actually Choke Her On We Have A Ghost

David Harbour has long had a knack for the fantastical, whether it was in 2019's "Hellboy," as a smirking Santa in "Violent Night," or even the Demogorgon-fighting Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things." Now, Harbour is going full phantom for "We Have a Ghost."

Based on Geoff Manaugh's short story "Ernest" which was published on Vice in 2019, "We Have a Ghost" follows the Presleys, a family that just moved into what the locals call "the house of death." It seems the town rumblings weren't just gossip, and the Presleys soon learn that they have a spooky new roommate: a ghost named Ernest with a combover and an inability to speak. As it turns out, Ernest isn't all that scary, and the ghost becomes an internet sensation.

The "We Have a Ghost" trailer introduces an impressive cast alongside Harbour, including Anthony Mackie, Tig Notaro, and Jahi Di'Allo Winston as the teenage member of the Presley clan who takes a shine to Ernest. Jennifer Coolidge also appears as a TV medium, and according to Harbour, Coolidge urged her co-star to get physical on set.