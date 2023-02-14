Kathryn Newton Embodied Cassie And Took A UCLA Physics Class After Ant-Man 3

Method acting is all the rage in Hollywood. Hopefully, actors do the kind of method acting where you read a history book about the character they're playing as opposed to mentally torturing their castmates. Fortunately, Kathryn Newton decided to go with the former route when it came to her role as Cassie Lang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Cassie is the daughter of Avenger Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). As evidenced by the trailer, she takes after the Pyms and Van Dynes by pursuing an interest in science and the quantum realm. She's the one who comes up with a device, allowing her to communicate with this other world. Unfortunately, it appears it backfires on her, sucking in the Ant-Man crew into a minuscule adventure.

Cassie Lang follows in a long lineage of super genius characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and after filming wrapped, Newton still wanted to get inside her character's mindset. She recently related how she took a UCLA physics class for fun and did pretty well during it.