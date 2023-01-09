Kang Unleashes Chaos In The Second Trailer For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
There's no better way to kick off a new year than with a Marvel Studios trailer. Our first gift of the year is that of the second "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" trailer. The first trailer for the film was an absolute doozy, proving "Quantumania" will be nothing like the first two movies in the trilogy. Kang (Jonathan Majors) takes center stage in the Peyton Reed flick as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and company become trapped (again) in the Quantum Realm.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is the first MCU project of 2023, kicking off a year with three films in the universe. Kang will be the big bad of "The Multiverse Saga," and while we only got a taste of him in Season 1 of "Loki," "Quantumania" will really unleash his power and show fans just what he's capable of. We're getting just a glimmer of it in the second trailer.
Kang shows his real power in the second trailer for Quantumania
The second trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is just as stellar as the first. There are incredible visuals paired with some fun fight sequences. We get a better look at Kang, who only appeared at the end of the first trailer, and Jonathan Majors is proving he'll deliver a menacing performance. We again see Scott, Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Hank (Michael Douglas), Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie (Kathryn Newton), who are doing their best to survive in the Quantum Realm.
We also got a quick glimpse of M.O.D.O.K., who appeared in the San Diego Comic-Con trailer from last year. Many were expecting him to appear in the first trailer, but that wasn't the case. A character who seemingly seemed impossible to adapt in live-action has been done, and we can't wait to see more from the villain when the threequel hits the big screen.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" lands in theaters on February 17.