Kang Unleashes Chaos In The Second Trailer For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

There's no better way to kick off a new year than with a Marvel Studios trailer. Our first gift of the year is that of the second "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" trailer. The first trailer for the film was an absolute doozy, proving "Quantumania" will be nothing like the first two movies in the trilogy. Kang (Jonathan Majors) takes center stage in the Peyton Reed flick as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and company become trapped (again) in the Quantum Realm.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is the first MCU project of 2023, kicking off a year with three films in the universe. Kang will be the big bad of "The Multiverse Saga," and while we only got a taste of him in Season 1 of "Loki," "Quantumania" will really unleash his power and show fans just what he's capable of. We're getting just a glimmer of it in the second trailer.