Deadpool 3 Scores The Crown's Emma Corrin As Its Big Bad

"Deadpool" fans already received two hit films filled with shocking violence, meta commentary, and over the top jokes. Now, "The Merc with Mouth" is officially completing a trilogy and taking things to a whole new level.

"Deadpool 3" will be the first in the series to be made under Marvel Studios, with Marvel Cinematic Universe mogul Kevin Feige co-producing it. The film will also bring Hugh Jackman back as The X-Men's Wolverine. On the Empire Film Podcast, Jackman even made the sequel sound like a buddy-comedy centered on Deadpool and a very reluctant Wolverine.

"I'm just talking from my perspective," Jackman said. "[Logan is] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him, or wants to punch him in the head."

A new Deadpool film set in the MCU with a returning Wolverine is already exciting news enough. Now a major new star is signing onto the film as well.