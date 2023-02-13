Ant-Man 3 Star Kathryn Newton Took Great Care To Be Consistent With The Younger Cassie

Trying to make sure that a shared role reads consistently across multiple actors can be a daunting prospect. Taking a character from childhood to adulthood to old age may be accomplished a few ways. You can use a single actor and apply makeup and CGI to them until they look like an older person or someone half their age. You can — like in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — use old footage to paste together a reasonable facsimile of the actor in question when they were much younger for flashbacks and avoid hiring a second person at all. If need be, you can replicate people via CGI and edit accordingly.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" has responded to a canonical time jump by casting multiple actors to portray Cassie Lang, daughter of Ant-Man himself, Scott Lang. In the current iteration of the MCU, Cassie is played by Kathryn Newton and has been aged up to 18 years old. She's on the verge of joining her parents and grandparents in the world of superheroing and, in "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" will even have her own custom super suit. But just because Cassie's grown up doesn't mean that Kathryn Newton has forgotten the child Cassie once was. In a recent interview, she admitted that she's very careful to reflect the work of Abby Ryder Fortson in her portrayal of Cassie.