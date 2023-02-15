Blue Bloods Reigns Supreme Among Primetime Procedurals, And The Reason Why Is Obvious

There's a reason why "Blue Bloods" has become such a Friday night staple for CBS. Years of following the Reagan family have resulted in a legion of fans who would cross the desert to find out if Danny Reagan (Mark Wahlberg) will end up in a romantic relationship with his decades-long partner in the field, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). They're addicted to those Sunday night dinners which feature the entire Reagan clan talking out their current problems, celebrating their latest victories and mourning their latest failures. They want updates on the marriage between Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), and desperately want to know if Eddie's set to have a baby. And they need patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) to find love again in the long-past wake of his wife's death. And hey, what the heck happened to Nicky Regan-Boyle (Sami Gayle) anyway?

To make an audience truly love your show, you have to excel in a way that makes you superior to your nearest competition. So, what specific ingredient has turned "Blue Bloods" into such a roaring success? With programs like "9-1-1" and "Chicago P.D." around, what makes it stand so tall over the TV landscape?

Frankly, the show's success comes from the simple art of combining a memorable and unique family story with a police procedural that gives viewers a fresh angle on policing every week. It's the perfect combination of comfort food and unpredictability — a nightly joy that's delicious enough to earn a plate on those family dinners.