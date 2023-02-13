James Gunn Finally Introduces The World To Blurp, Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Cutest New Critter

Move over Baby Yoda, everyone's on the Blurp hype train now.

Super Bowl LVII was filled with thrills, chill musical numbers, disappointments, and jaw-dropping trailers that left audiences around the world hyped for the upcoming summer movie season. In addition to the TV spot that aired during the Big Game, Marvel Studios debuted a brand new trailer for James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." The highly-anticipated space opera is set to wrap up the "Guardians" trilogy and will likely serve as Gunn's final project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that he's the head honcho over at DC Studios.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" trailer peeled back the layers on the team, teasing Rocket Raccoon's (voiced by Bradley Cooper) intimate backstory and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) evolving relationship following the events of "Avengers: Endgame." The new look at the threequel also established that audiences are going to fall in love with a cute new critter this time. Around one minute and twenty seconds into the trailer, viewers can see an adorable creature with four ears next to Star-Lord and Gamora. Is the creature smiling? Crying? Does it feel safe? These are all relevant questions that need to be answered. For now, all we know about the character is that it has a name. And it's a perfect one. Taking to Twitter, Gunn revealed that the character's name is Blurp.

Welcome to the galaxy, Blurp. We're glad to have you on the Guardians' next adventure!