Gerard Butler Is Back In The Trailer For Plane

Gerard Butler is one of those actors that has a tendency to stick out in whatever movie he is in. Whether he is kicking foreign envoys into bottomless pits in "300," saving political figures and himself in the "Has Fallen" franchise, or masterminding a series of traps in "Law Abiding Citizen," Butler definitely knows a thing or two about laying down the proverbial law. It does seem like Butler is keeping up with this aspect of his acting in his upcoming movie, "Plane."

Initially announced in 2016, "Plane" suffered from the onset of the pandemic, and the movie was dropped by the company that purchased the rights, Lionsgate. According to Screen Daily in 2020, Lionsgate dropped "Plane" because it was unable to secure insurance for the production of the movie but was later able to repurchase the film. As reported by The Wrap, president of acquisitions and co-productions at Lionsgate Jason Constantine said of reacquiring the rights, "We have always been big believers in this movie as well as huge fans of Gerry and everyone involved, so we could not be more thrilled to be back as the distributor. We're so, so glad that everything worked out in the end, and the movie is back with Lionsgate." Now that the trailer for "Plane" has dropped, we may now know the reason why Lionsgate wanted this movie back.