Daniela Melchior Fans Are Excited After Fast X And GOTG 3's Super Bowl Spots

Although the general public has no idea who Daniela Melchior is playing in "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3," and she is simply currently listed as a "Brazilian Street Racer" for "Fast X," that hasn't stopped her fans from converging on Twitter to celebrate these two upcoming movies after watching brand new trailers during the Super Bowl. @raspberry_dee posted an image of the cartoon character Squidward from "SpongeBob SquarePants" with their eyes closed in one image, and eyes opened in the next, and wrote, "watching the fast & furious franchise vs. watching the fast & furious franchise for daniela melchior."

@_DanielTostado was also a big fan of seeing Melchior in "Fast X," and tweeted, "Am I going to see a fast and furious movie just for Daniela Melchior even though I know perfectly well that her participation could be little? BUT OF COURSE IF YOU JUST SEE IT!" @Mic00wens joked, "I morally decided not to watch another Fast & Furious film but Daniela Melchior is in this one so," while @zzssh_ said they can't wait for "Fast X," and shared an image of Melchior, adding that they will love to see her in this movie. However, Melchior fans also had the "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3" trailer as well, with @matiasalexandre speculating that Melchior is actually playing the daughter of Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly) from the first "Guardians" movie. @ardiyend18 questioned on whether or not Gunn would simply cast Melchior in a small role in "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3," believing that Melchior will have a bigger role in this movie than what is being reported. One thing for certain though, and that is Melchior fans have plenty to look forward to.