Daniela Melchior Fans Are Excited After Fast X And GOTG 3's Super Bowl Spots
Daniela Melchior is one of those up-and-coming actors who surely will become more and more famous as time goes on. Initially making her first English-speaking performance in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," the Portuguese actor endeared herself to audiences as the character Cleo Cazo, better known as Ratcatcher II. This particular villain isn't much of one compared to her fellow teammates in "The Suicide Squad," and she spends most of the movie enjoying the company of her rats and trying to better understand her villains-turned-forced-heroes.
Of course, when one makes a big splash in a bombastic comic book movie, one typically earns a fair amount of fans and the potential for future employment. Luckily for Melchior, she will not only be working with Gunn again in "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3," but also lending her talents to "Fast X," where she plays an as-of-yet-unknown character. Truth be told, her role in "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3" has also been obfuscated, with Gunn only confirming that Melchior is not the character of Moondragon, which he clarified on Twitter. With trailers dropping for both of the aforementioned movies during the Super Bowl, many Melchior fans took to social media to heap praise on the Portuguese actor.
Melchior fans have a lot to look forward to
Although the general public has no idea who Daniela Melchior is playing in "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3," and she is simply currently listed as a "Brazilian Street Racer" for "Fast X," that hasn't stopped her fans from converging on Twitter to celebrate these two upcoming movies after watching brand new trailers during the Super Bowl. @raspberry_dee posted an image of the cartoon character Squidward from "SpongeBob SquarePants" with their eyes closed in one image, and eyes opened in the next, and wrote, "watching the fast & furious franchise vs. watching the fast & furious franchise for daniela melchior."
@_DanielTostado was also a big fan of seeing Melchior in "Fast X," and tweeted, "Am I going to see a fast and furious movie just for Daniela Melchior even though I know perfectly well that her participation could be little? BUT OF COURSE IF YOU JUST SEE IT!" @Mic00wens joked, "I morally decided not to watch another Fast & Furious film but Daniela Melchior is in this one so," while @zzssh_ said they can't wait for "Fast X," and shared an image of Melchior, adding that they will love to see her in this movie. However, Melchior fans also had the "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3" trailer as well, with @matiasalexandre speculating that Melchior is actually playing the daughter of Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly) from the first "Guardians" movie. @ardiyend18 questioned on whether or not Gunn would simply cast Melchior in a small role in "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3," believing that Melchior will have a bigger role in this movie than what is being reported. One thing for certain though, and that is Melchior fans have plenty to look forward to.