David Harbour Wants To Work With Anthony Mackie In Captain America 4

Although David Harbour is still relatively new to the MCU, the "Stranger Things" star quickly found his place within the universe alongside the likes of Black Widow, Bucky Barnes, and Captain America.

Harbour got his start in the franchise with "Black Widow," playing the titular heroine's "father" Alexei (aka Red Guardian). Much like his time on "Stranger Things," Harbour's MCU introduction found him behind the walls of a Russian prison, boasting about his fight against Captain America in the 80s. Alexei, the Russian version of a super soldier, seems obsessed with his American counterpart, pestering Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) if her Avengers teammate ever mentions him. While Alexei more than likely never faced off against Steve Rogers, it's possible he took on Isaiah Bradley during his stint as the American supersoldier.

Harbour's next MCU adventure, 2024's "Thunderbolts," puts Red Guardian face to face with another former Captain America, U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). It's safe to say Marvel's version of the Suicide Squad won't all get along at first, with Alexei and John Walker as prime personalities that could clash on their first mission. If that's the case, Alexei will add another Captain America to his collection as he attempts to fight all versions of the character to become the best that ever was. However, Harbour, much like Alexei, has his sights set on the one true Captain America, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.