The Walking Dead's Daryl Spin-Off Beefs Up Its Cast With Five New Names Announced

Though the sun has officially set on the flagship program in the "Walking Dead" universe, that zombie-infested franchise will continue to shuffle on like an undead beast stalking the vast cable television landscape in search of fresh viewership. In fact, the post-apocalyptic vistas are about to get a little more crowded with AMC bosses prepping to deliver multiple spin-off series.

The most hotly-anticipated of those spin-offs is, arguably, the one fronting everybody's favorite cross-bow-slinging badass Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). That series was initially set to feature Reedus' longtime "The Walking Dead" co-star Melissa McBride, who played Carol Peletier, but the actor has since left the project. Reedus addressed McBride's exit during a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show," explaining, "She wanted to take some time off, so she's doing that. And she deserves it."*

Still, her departure no doubt left a tricky narrative void to fill, and it will indeed be filled by new characters to the "Walking Dead" universe. As Variety recently reported, two of those characters will be played by Clémence Poésy ("In Bruges," "Tenet") and Adam Nagaitis ("The Terror," "Chernobyl"). And now, AMC has announced that five more actors are set to join the cast.