Star Wars Star Peter Mayhew's Widow Successfully Halts Chewbacca Memorabilia Auction

Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew's widow's online campaign to recover her late husband's "Star Wars" memorabilia that was left behind at the couple's former residence before it went on the auction block has ended on a positive note.

Mayhew played the furry Wookie counterpart of scoundrel turned Rebel hero Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in the original "Star Wars" trilogy from 1977 to 1983 and reprised the role for both "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" in 2005 and the first film in the sequel trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens," in 2015. However, he passed away at age 74 in 2019.

According to Variety, the actor had accumulated various scripts, call sheets, and other items connected to his "Star Wars" role, which were discovered in the Mayhews' attic after they moved out. But when Angie Mayhew got word that Ryedale Auctioneers was going to sell the items, she launched a series of tweets tagging the auction house and its founder.

"When we moved out of this house Peter's movement challenges made it impossible for him to get into the attic to get the rest of these memories. It really breaks my heart to see our belongings auctioned off like this by @angusashworth and @RyedaleAuction1," Angie Mayhew wrote on Twitter on February 8.