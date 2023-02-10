You Showrunner Sera Gamble Teases A Fifth Season, But That Might Be It

Love can be a beautiful emotion that brings out the very best of us, or it can manifest as something far more sinister. For most people, love is something to strive for, to build for, and ultimately be at peace with, but for some, like Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in "You," love becomes something else entirely. This is because Joe may or may not experience love but rather grows increasingly obsessive over somebody, combing through their social media accounts and stalking them.

For anybody who has watched any amount of "You," Joe's nature usually only leads to one thing — murder. Unluckily for Joe, and perhaps lucky for everybody around him, Joe's actions are starting to catch up with him, and with the freshly released first half of Season 4 now available on Netflix, audiences have seen the proverbial tables turned on Joe. Now the obsessive and lethal stalker knows what it is like to have somebody just at the periphery of his life, waiting and watching. However, with people like Joe, there are only really two paths the character can take — either he will be redeemed and give up their murderous ways, or double down on their actions and continue to inflict terrible suffering. In other words, Joe's story probably won't last much longer. According to the showrunner, there might be one more season.