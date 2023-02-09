Penn Badgley Doesn't Think You Will Go Beyond Five Seasons
It's never easy to say goodbye to our favorite TV shows. At the same time, watching them outstay their welcome and decline in quality can be frustrating. A well-told story that wraps in a concise and satisfying manner beats quantity for the sake of it any day of the week. Therefore, "You" fans might be happy to learn that the story should wrap up neatly and potentially avoid the outcry that befell other beloved serial killer shows like "Dexter."
"You" Season 4 – Part I just premiered on Netflix, and it follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he continues his quest for love. This season chronicles his journey to Europe, where he comes up with a new identity and finds his calling as a teacher of fine literature. Of course, he's still Joe at the end of the day, and that means having disturbing thoughts and compulsions that are difficult for him to resist.
Viewers will encounter plenty of drama and excitement throughout "You" Season 4, but the show's main star believes that it's leading toward a conclusion that will come sooner rather than later.
Joe's murderous adventures could be coming to an end
Penn Badgley recently appeared on "Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz" and revealed when he thinks "You" will end. While he doesn't have any concrete information for the time being, he did state that he thinks the thriller series will air its final episode in the near future.
According to the actor, he signed a six-year contract when he joined the series. Theoretically, this means that there could be at least another two seasons with him at the forefront, but he doesn't think the show's creators want to do that. "I think if there's another season, I think it's only going to be one," Badgley said. "I think — this is my understanding, but I don't know, I really don't know. But I know that everybody concerned, from the top on down, nobody wants this show to become tired."
However, the showrunners might have other ideas in mind. In 2020, Sera Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter that "You" could run for several more seasons. She said that there are plenty of more Joe stories left to tell, but it's possible that the creators' plans have changed their minds since then.