Penn Badgley Doesn't Think You Will Go Beyond Five Seasons

It's never easy to say goodbye to our favorite TV shows. At the same time, watching them outstay their welcome and decline in quality can be frustrating. A well-told story that wraps in a concise and satisfying manner beats quantity for the sake of it any day of the week. Therefore, "You" fans might be happy to learn that the story should wrap up neatly and potentially avoid the outcry that befell other beloved serial killer shows like "Dexter."

"You" Season 4 – Part I just premiered on Netflix, and it follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he continues his quest for love. This season chronicles his journey to Europe, where he comes up with a new identity and finds his calling as a teacher of fine literature. Of course, he's still Joe at the end of the day, and that means having disturbing thoughts and compulsions that are difficult for him to resist.

Viewers will encounter plenty of drama and excitement throughout "You" Season 4, but the show's main star believes that it's leading toward a conclusion that will come sooner rather than later.