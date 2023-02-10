The US Fawlty Towers Remake Needs To Ditch The Comedy And Go Full Horror

They're trying to make a US version of "Fawlty Towers" once again — this time with John Cleese himself in collaboration with Castle Rock Entertainment, and with a focus on an older Basil Fawlty (per Deadline). On paper, at least, it's a pretty neat idea. It's also going to fail miserably.

It's not because the source material is bad. On the contrary, "Fawlty Towers" is one of the best British TV shows of all time. It's just that they've attempted this before. No fewer than three terrible American remakes of the show exist, as a matter of fact. With that track record and considering the quality of the original show, a fourth attempt will also very likely be a no-go, regardless of Cleese's personal involvement. After all, he might be Basil Fawlty, but he's still just one part of what made "Fawlty Towers" tick.

Cleese created the show with his ex-wife Connie Booth, who plays Polly Sherman in the original. They wrote the scripts together in a vast undertaking that took up to four months per episode (via the Museum of Broadcast Communications). Even without the whole exes thing, Booth is extremely unlikely to return for the remake, as she hasn't been active in show business since the mid-1990s. What's more, while the bulk of the show's jokes are clearly at the expense of the haughty Basil, outlets like The Guardian have already pointed out that successfully resurrecting "Fawlty Towers" while keeping it in line with the modern sensibilities may be a monumental task.

So, how to salvage a show that's seemingly doomed before a single episode airs? As it happens, there's one possible way to do it, but the path can be dangerous. Come, friends, sit around the campfire, as Looper holds a flashlight under its face ... and explains why the only way to revive "Fawlty Towers" is to turn it a full-blooded horror show.