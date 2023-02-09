John Leguizamo Was Going To Be The MCU's Vulture After Michael Keaton First Backed Out

Spider-Man may have the best rogues gallery in all of Marvel Comics, and he may be rivaled only by Batman in having the most incredible list of foes in all of comics across all companies and brands. Everyone from Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus to Venom and Kingpin is included in that rogues gallery. Even the brutal Punisher was at one point at odds with the swinging webhead. Of course, with four different film adaptations of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, many of these devious villains had to be cast for live-action projects. One of the more fascinating characters, Vulture, had a very interesting journey to the screen.

According to legend, Adrian Tombs, aka Vulture, was supposed to appear in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3" before getting scrapped from the film to make room for Sandman and Venom. Then, Vulture was to make an appearance in "Spider-Man 4." The crew even went so far as to cast the insanely talented John Malkovich to play the character. The concept art of the actor in character set the internet ablaze with nostalgic possibilities. Years later, the character was teased again in the post-credit scene of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" when his wings could be seen on the back wall of a room that hinted at the future appearance of the Sinister Six.

Finally, fans got an opportunity to see the character in Tom Holland's first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Spider-Man: Homecoming." As fans no doubt remember all too well, "Batman" actor Michael Keaton brought Tombs to life in the film in one of the actor's most beloved roles in years. But it almost didn't happen, as John Leguizamo revealed he almost took the role.