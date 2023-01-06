Nicolas Cage Won't Be Back As Spider-Man Noir In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

One of the many highlights of 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was Nicolas Cage's turn as the Peter Parker of the perpetually black-and-white-and-raining "Spider-Man: Noir" universe, which the actor even called "unusual." This version of Spider-Man is a two-fisted gun-wielding crimefighter who loves beating up Nazis, and many fans were certainly looking forward to seeing the character's return in the upcoming sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," or possibly even in a solo adventure of his own.

Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be happening, at least not with Cage's voice. The famed master of mega-acting is currently on a press tour promoting his first Western, "The Old Way," and he denied that he is involved in "Across the Spider-Verse," and it's not because he wasn't interested in reprising the character. Instead, he lays the blame on Sony, the studio in control of the big-screen Spider-Verse.

It's a disappointing turn of events for sure, and Cage himself seems disappointed that he hasn't yet been approached about returning as Spider-Man Noir to the Spider-Verse in some capacity or another.