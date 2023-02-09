Burt Bacharach's Austin Powers Cameos Served As The Spy's Best Running Gags

Following the news of his death at age 94, songwriter Burt Bacharach leaves behind an incredible legacy in the field of popular music, having composed countless tunes that remain popular and well-known earworms today. Many of those songs were composed specifically for use in feature films and on television, and one underrated component of Bacharach's body of work comes in the form of a running gag from the "Austin Powers" franchise that you might have forgotten about.

If you haven't recently watched either "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" or its two sequels, "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and "Austin Powers in Goldmember," you might not remember that Bacharach makes a musical cameo appearance in every "Austin Powers" movie, all as himself.

Bacharach's association with the "Austin Powers" films may seem like an absurd non-sequitur, but given his music's importance in the titular spy's 1960s heyday, as well as Bacharach's own score for the 1967 spy spoof "Casino Royale" (which includes one of Bacharach's most beloved songs, "The Look of Love"), it makes a lot of sense.