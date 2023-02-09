Film Composer Burt Bacharach Dead At 94

Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at age 94, per the Associated Press. The news of Bacharach's passing broke on Thusday, February 9, via an announcement by his publicist Tina Brausam. According to Brausam, Bacharach died of natural causes in his home in Los Angeles, CA.

Bacharach was a true icon of the entertainment industry. His public career started in the 1950s, and over his seven decades in the limelight, he made an array of famous songs that have been performed and covered by some of the greatest singers in pop culture history, from Dionne Warwick to Elvis Presley. Bacharach's signature tune was arguably "Walk on By," but a large part of his back catalog is instantly recognizable for even the most casual of listeners.

From "I Say a Little Prayer" and "Arthur's Theme" to "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "The Look of Love," Bacharach's songs are an instrumental part of life's soundtrack, made all the more impressive by the composer's sheer longevity.