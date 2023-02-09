Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Reunite In The Trailer For Nike Docudrama Air

What do Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and shoes have in common? They're all a big part of the upcoming docudrama, "Air," which tells the story of Sonny Vaccaro's (Damon) quest to get Michael Jordan to wear Nike shoes, bringing the company and its products back into relevance in 1984.

The film will also star Affleck as Phil Knight, a co-founder and CEO of Nike at the time and one of the primary people Sonny needed to convince to create the Air Jordans, alongside Rob Strasser, played by Jason Bateman. Both Damon and Affleck are also producing, with Affleck serving as the film's director.

Recently, we got a new look at the film through an official trailer, which shows how the docudrama will chronicle the real story of how Nike bounced back. Full of both tense moments and funny ones, the trailer is sure to get shoe enthusiasts pumped to see the film in theaters come April 2023.