An Avatar Experience Is Coming To Disneyland

For years, it seemed like "Avatar" may have been a flash-in-the-pan success. It became the highest-grossing movie of all time, and for years, there was naturally chatter about a follow-up. James Cameron even spoke about expanding it into a whole franchise, but the series remained dormant for years. However, things changed when a sequel finally came to fruition — "Avatar: The Way of Water." The film has already grossed over $2 billion at the box office, and its total will only increase in the coming months.

That kind of haul means Disney and 20th Century Studios will definitely want to keep the good times rolling, with plenty more "Avatar" sequels on the way. But it seems more movies isn't the only way Disney wants to capitalize on the public's fascination with Pandora and the Na'vi. While an "Avatar" world already exists at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Orlando, Florida, it would appear some kind of experience will also make its way to Anaheim, California, so that those on the West Coast can enjoy a trip to Pandora, too.