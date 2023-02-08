Harrison Ford Sometimes Tries To Change His Dialogue, But Not In 1923

As "Yellowstone" continues to grow, so does Taylor Sheridan's power to bring Hollywood A-listers into the franchise. While he got started with an excellent hand, as Kevin Costner was ready for a big TV comeback, adding Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to "1923" solidified his place as an industry-leading showrunner. While the casting was surprising, to say the least, it paid off tenfold as both actors gave masterful performances, elevating the spinoff to greater heights. Ford's even gone on record saying that his "1923" character is unlike any character he's played, showing love for Sheridan's ability to craft complex characters.

Ford's high praise for the "Yellowstone" showrunner is the best-case scenario for Sheridan, who, although accustomed to dealing with star power, has never had someone of the actor's caliber on set. The "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star, who brings a renowned grizzled exterior wherever he goes, has also built a reputation for taking matters into his own hands on set. Time and time again, Ford has diverted off-script while filming. One example is his iconic "I know" line, which gave audiences one of the best "Star Wars" scenes that were never supposed to happen. Another was when he brought sass to "Indiana Jones," ad-libbing, "It's not the years, honey. It's the mileage." However, Sheridan must hold a special place in Ford's heart, as he willingly put aside his usual script-altering behavior while filming "1923."