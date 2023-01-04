Stephen Amell's Green Arrow Will Don His Hood One Last Time In The Final Season Of The Flash

When The CW came out with a little show called "Arrow," no one could have imagined just how far it would go. It wasn't the first time the network dabbled with superheroes, and "Arrow" felt like a continuation of what had been accomplished before. It followed a young, attractive Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) who would eventually take on various mantles as the protector of Star City, eventually settling on Green Arrow.

While he began his journey as a lone vigilante, it wasn't long until other heroes began cropping up, many of whom went on to spearhead their own TV series. The most notable example of this is Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash (Grant Gustin). After getting a backdoor pilot on "Arrow," he soon became the lead in his own TV series, which is about to embark on its ninth and final season.

Despite numerous shows spinning off from "Arrow," "The Flash" is the last one standing and will conclude The CW's Arrowverse. As such, it's only appropriate to bring the shared continuity full circle and have Stephen Amell return to reprise his character of Oliver Queen in the last season of "The Flash."