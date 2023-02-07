Kevin Feige Plays Coy At The Mention Of A Jimmy Woo Spin-Off After Ant-Man 3

With less than two weeks left until its release, the hype for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is reaching truly multiversal proportions. While early reactions praise the "Star Wars"-energy and Jonathan Majors' performance as Kang the Conquerer, some fans are already looking ahead to the future of one of its supporting players: Randall Park's James "Jimmy" Woo.

After being mentioned in a few episodes of the possibly non-canon Marvel Cinematic Universe series "Agents of SHIELD," Woo made his debut in the 2018 sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp," before popping up again in the 2021 Disney+ series "WandaVision." Played by Park — a comedically gifted actor best known for films like "Always Be My Maybe" and for leading Netflix's ironically ill-fated sitcom "Blockbuster" — the MCU version of Woo is a more hapless, humorous take on the character compared to the James Bond-esque hero of the comics.

At the D23 Expo, Park was confirmed to appear as Woo in "Quantumania," though it was recently noted during a press junket attended by Looper that he does so only briefly. Still, his role in the story was enough to make one interviewer question if Woo would ever get to lead his own MCU project, to which Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige gave a surprisingly cagey answer.