Ana Gasteyer Discusses Mean Girls And Katherine's Battles In American Auto - Exclusive Interview

Katherine's social media troubles are very resonant in an era full of social media-embattled CEOs. I appreciate how she starts finding her way out by actually being honest. What's the lesson here?

Oh, I don't know what the lesson is for me. "The internet's evil"? I don't know.

What do you think she and similarly embattled real-life individuals might be able to take from "American Auto"?

That's funny. I didn't even think of it ever in that context ... Obviously, it's a comedy, and she's a large character. She's cocky AF; she's got all the bluster and bombast of most CEOs. She's got chronic Attention Deficit Disorder with regards to listening to anybody for more than four seconds who's not telling her what she wants to hear. But she's also a human being, and this crisis is not just going to impact her on a human level — meaning she could lose her job, and her team's jobs are on the line, and the stock price is going to plummet, and her reputation is going to suffer — but it also sucks to be made fun of by everybody. It's hurtful.

It's a nice little micro-moment into the fact that she doesn't want to be the butt of a national joke. On the other hand, she's happy to use her vulnerability to put the screws to Seth. She's a chess player. She's really good at it, which is satisfying.

Absolutely. It's interesting to see Katherine turn down such a generous golden parachute in this time of crisis to save the team so early in Season 2. Why do you think she risked so much for them?

Everything [for her in] "American Auto" is ... I'm going to say about 40% altruism, 60% narcissism.

She likes the idea of herself as a savior ... It's always so funny getting analytical about essentially what's a ridiculous boss character, but she's not a fool. That's something that [creator] Justin [Spitzer]'s constantly emphasizing. She may be misguided, but she's not an abject idiot. That there is probably her model. Again, I'm not a CEO — I've just read about them — but her model of management is, "I don't know the product; I don't care about the product. I sell the product well, and I manage people pretty well, so I've managed a massive corporate cruise ship with efficacy." I assume that's what she did.

Her superpowers are crisis management, but at the end of the day, the story being told ... She also knows if she protects them, they'll owe her. If she can suffer through a crisis, which I think she gets off on, she'll end up having them over one. It's a fun game. It's like a chess game, but also, from a storytelling standpoint, it's a lot more fun to see them working as a common cause than trying to torpedo each other. There are outside divisive forces that are fun to watch them navigate as a community, with all of their obnoxious little selfish intentions.