Ana Gasteyer Recalls Her Time On SNL Being Chaotic And Stressful

Ana Gasteyer joined fellow former "Saturday Night Live" castmates Dana Carvey and David Spade for an episode of their "Fly on the Wall" podcast, and she had plenty to say about her time on the long-running sketch comedy series, though a lot of it was negative, pertaining to the stress behind being on the show. For instance, early on, Gasteyer describes "Saturday Night Live" as a "perma-sh**show."

To clarify her point, Gasteyer explained how women on the show would have to do mental math to be sure that they had time for everything expected of them. "Women, we have so much hair and makeup...you have to do all this math yourself. You have to go like, 'Oh right, we have to be ready for dress at 8:05, I better get in the chair by 6:30.' You're always doing your own stage management."

While it sounds like the deck is definitely stacked unfairly for women on "Saturday Night Live," Gasteyer also described how impossible it was to find something to eat on set. "All we had was one soda machine...literally there was, like, no food. We would steal Tootsie Rolls from Lorne's office and popcorn," she recalled, also mentioning that cast members would do the occasional bit of dumpster diving.

Of course, Gasteyer also noted her good fortune in getting cast in "Saturday Night Live" and the success it afforded her, concluding: "It sounds so spoiled because here you are on television, but I think there was a lot of stress around all that."